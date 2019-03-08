GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

With the Government changing how GCSEs are graded a few years ago, it has meant that students will be receiving their results numerically as opposed to using letters.

Izzy Wilson, Caitlin Turner, Adam Tempest, Alice Wright, Paul Herberholz, Jack Palmer, Matt Magin, Ella O’Brien and Nathan Faulkner. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Izzy Wilson, Caitlin Turner, Adam Tempest, Alice Wright, Paul Herberholz, Jack Palmer, Matt Magin, Ella O’Brien and Nathan Faulkner. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The new system means that students are graded from 9 to 1, where a 7 is anchored at an old grade A, a 4 is a low C and a 1 equates to a grade G.

LINTON VILLAGE COLLEGE

More than 76 per cent of students achieved a pass in both English and maths GCSE.

Back row, L-R: Hugo Colclough, James Mitchell, Harry Mitchell, Harriet Smith, and Lena Toynbee. Front row, L-R: Anna Clarke, Scarlett Pledger, Klara Fridrichova, Maria Sellers Picture: CONTRIBUTED Back row, L-R: Hugo Colclough, James Mitchell, Harry Mitchell, Harriet Smith, and Lena Toynbee. Front row, L-R: Anna Clarke, Scarlett Pledger, Klara Fridrichova, Maria Sellers Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The school said 99.9 per cent of grades were 9-1 and 82 per cent of all grades were 9-4.

Helena Marsh, principal, said: "We are very proud of the success achieved by students at Linton Village College. The great progress made across the board is testament to the hard work and commitment of students and staff.

"Beyond the core subjects, it has been another remarkable year for the arts at the college. Seventy-two per cent of music and 43 per cent of art entries achieved a grade 7 or above.

"Featured students have all secured excellent GCSE outcomes; we are proud of their attitude to learning and academic accomplishments. Some notable individual achievements include Izzy Wilson who achieved nine grade 9s and Paul Herberholz who gained eight grades 9s. Both students are progressing to Hills Road Sixth Form College in September.

"We wish all of our students the best for their future education and next steps."

FOREST HALL SCHOOL

A total of 80 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 - a pass nationally - or higher in English - compared to 74 per cent last year.

All students at the school, in Stansted, achieved a strong pass in the separate sciences and 60 per cent of students achieved the top grades of 8 and 9 in textiles.

In maths, 57 per cent of the cohort achieved the national standard of grade 4 or higher.

Top performing students included: Head girl Amarni-Jai Newman: textiles 9, history 9, English language 8, English literature 8, maths 7, separate science 788, geography A, French 8.

Tommy Collins: Computer science 6, separate science 788, English language 6, English literature 8, Spanish 6, history 7, geography 6, maths 8.

Alice Rogers: English language 7, English literature 9, maths, 7, combined science 76, French 5, history 8, art C, geography B.

Laura Smetisko: English language 6, English literature 6, sociology 6, separate science 566, history 6, art 6, NCFE health and fitness Merit.

Thomas Knight: combined science 55, English language 6, English literature 5, history 6, maths 5, sociology 4, resistant materials C, geography B, home cooking skills pass.

Skye Wicks: English language 5, English literature 6, combined science 54, textiles 9, art 5, NCFE business Merit, NCFE health and fitness Merit, maths 4, PE 4.

Kayleigh Trainor, assistant head responsible for achievement, said: "As a school, we are incredibly proud of our students and what they have achieved in their summer GCSEs.

"They worked incredibly hard throughout Year 11, attending study clubs and Saturday schools; their exceptional attitude towards their learning has helped them to secure a wonderful set of results.

"I wish all of our students the very best of luck in their post-16 journey."

SAFFRON WALDEN COUNTY HIGH

Overall, there were 289 grade 9s given to students at the school, with 10 per cent of entries getting this highest possible grade.

The highest five performers in terms of progress from their Year 6 SATs results were Zac Cairns, Ruby Campbell, Darwin Crick, Sarah Weersing and Anna Poublan and in each case their hard work led to outstanding results.

Fourteen students achieved 8 or more grade 9s, with Lily Bishop, Amy Dunn, Kate Farley, Ursula Gerhard, Adam Johnson, Oliver Latham and Thomas Swiecichowski achieving at least 10 of the new grades.

Executive head teacher, Caroline Derbyshire, said: "These fantastic results reflect the hard work and dedication of students and staff and the support of parents. We are delighted and proud that our students have achieved so highly and we are looking forward to welcoming so many of them back in to our sixth form in September."

JOYCE FRANKLAND ACADEMY

Collectively, the students achieved 329 grades at 7-9 across a range of subjects.

Amongst the students who excelled were twins, Harry and James Mitchell, who achieved a combined 20 7-9 grades between them. Maria Sellers achieved eight grades 9s including French, history, Spanish and physics and two grade 8s. Klara Fridrichova achieved seven grade 9s including English literature, chemistry, biology and geography and two grade 8s. Hugo Colclough achieved five grade 9s including maths, chemistry and physics as well as four grade 8s. Scarlett Pledger achieved seven grade 9s including music, English literature, physics and art, one grade 8 as well as two grade 7s.

Principal, Duncan Roberts, said: "We are delighted by these excellent results and are extremely proud of all the students' individual achievements. These incredible results are a testament to the hard work, drive and dedication of the entire academy community. The results demonstrate what a successful, progressive and ambitious institution Joyce Frankland Academy continues to be.

"I would like to thank and congratulate all the students and staff for their efforts. I look forward to working with the many students who will be continuing their education with us in our Sixth Form. For those students, who are furthering their education and careers with other providers, I wish them all the very best with their future and hope that they continue to flourish as they have done here."