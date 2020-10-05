Stansted model wants JK Rowling to endorse new UK LGBTQ+ Day

Lady Lloyd wants JK Rowling to support September 25 as UK's LGBTQ+ Day. Photo: Supplied by Giles Draper. Giles Draper

A model from Stansted wants September 25 to become the UK’s LGBTQ+ Day - and wants JK Rowling to endorse the campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lady Lloyd wearing Vivienne Westwood Gold Label SS08. Photo credit: Aimee Rose McGhee. Lady Lloyd wearing Vivienne Westwood Gold Label SS08. Photo credit: Aimee Rose McGhee.

Lady Lloyd, 34, helped raise £10,000 last year for World Aids Day, in association with London LGBTQ+ venue with top drag performers, The Ku Bar. The money was donated to Rebecca de Havilland’s Trans Bootcamp to help transgender people live healthy and happy lives.

Now living in London, Lady Lloyd thinks celebrity endorsements for the LGBTQ+ community “carry a lot of weight”.

They said: “My parents still live in Stansted, and I’m glad they still live in the village I grew up in, as there is a comfort in retreating there when I need a reset, and there is nothing like a mother’s love to do that.

“At the age of 16 though I couldn’t wait to get out. I left the day I completed my GCSEs.

Lady Lloyd wearing Vivienne Westwood Gold Label SS08. Photo credit: Aimee Rose McGhee. Lady Lloyd wearing Vivienne Westwood Gold Label SS08. Photo credit: Aimee Rose McGhee.

“I had been accepted into the BRIT School for Performing Arts in London and didn’t want to waste a moment getting there.”

They were the first gender-fluid model to grace the catwalk for Vivienne Westwood, when opening and closing her womenswear show in autumn-winter 2007-2008. Lady Lloyd then went on to work with the fashion designer for both men and womenswear advertising campaigns.

“It was Vivienne who first got me into activism and politics, in particular the climate crisis we are facing,” Lady Lloyd recalls.

“I remember when she named me her model of the season. She said ‘Lady Lloyd is not a boy nor a girl - just a really cool person’. She understood me right from the start - before terms like gender-fluid or non-binary were in the public domain.

Lady Lloyd wearing Vivienne Westwood Gold Label SS08. Photo credit: Aimee Rose McGhee. Lady Lloyd wearing Vivienne Westwood Gold Label SS08. Photo credit: Aimee Rose McGhee.

Lady Lloyd launched a music video with Boy George earlier this year. ‘Just Another’ is a song about the Kardashian look ‘taking over the world’, especially on Instagram.

“I would rather look like myself - or Pamela Anderson, if I am feeling super glamorous, but never a Kardashian,” Lady Lloyd said.

They said of the storm over JK Rowling’s recent remarks that upset the transgender community: “It would be helpful if she could better understand the struggles transgender

people face.”

They added that JK Rowling is questioning the rights to self-identify, which were proposed to change the UK law - but the move has been retracted.

“I have gained so much from the transgender community to understand myself and if she just sat down for half an hour and listened, she might change her mind.

“With self-identification, you still need to sign a form, nobody is going to go and sign a form if they want to be a predator, they will just be one.

“I think the campaign is about meeting these people and understanding them. My parents spent half an hour once chatting to a friend and they were just like, ‘oh, she’s just a girl’.”

Lady Lloyd is finding the coronavirus pandemic “devastating” to their community but is determined to keep their club, Bombshell, open.

JK Rowling’s team declined to comment.

Jacquie Russell, service manager at the Essex LGBTQ+ support charity Outhouse East, said: “We would be happy to consult with our groups regarding Lady Lloyd’s suggestion, and, if our trans friends need support, we would offer it.

“We already have a yearly commemorative service run at Outhouse for trans memorial day.

Jacquie added: “We work very closely with our trans friends and have groups for those transitioning, parents of children transitioning and soon a young trans people support group.

“Outhouse is the only centre for support of the LGBTQ+ community East of London, and we pride ourselves in the support that we give to the community.”