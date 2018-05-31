General Election 2019: Uttlesford voters due to head to polls to choose MP

L-R: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: ARCHANT. Archant

The Saffron Walden constituency will choose its MP today (Thursday), as four candidates vie for votes in the general election.

Some 103 Uttlesford polling stations opened today at 7am and will close tonight at 10pm.

There are four candidates standing for the constituency, which covers the district of Uttlesford, the Borough of Chelmsford wards of Boreham and The Leighs, Broomfield and The Walthams, Chelmsford Rural West, and Writtle: Thomas van de Bilt (Labour), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats), Coby Wing (Green) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative).

Last week, on December 5, they faced voters at the general election hustings organised at the Saffron Walden Baptist Church.

The last general election in 2017 saw Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative candidate, win 37,629 out of 60,911 votes cast. The 2017 election had a turnout of 73.3 per cent.

Labour Party candidate Jane Berney came second with 12,663 votes, followed by Liberal Democrate candidate Mike Hibbs with 8,528 votes, and UKIP candidate Lorna Howe with 2,091 supporters.

Dawn French, Uttlesford District Council's (UDC) chief executive, will be ensuring this year's election will run smoothly within the constituency, as the acting returning Officer.

The count will take place at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre, in Peaslands Road, Saffron Walden, and will be attended by 80 count officials.

Ballot boxes will be sent to the centre after 10pm when the polling stations close. The ballot papers will first be counted against existing records. The votes count will follow shortly after.

For more information about the election visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/general-election-2019.

