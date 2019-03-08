Generous donors step in after ownerless cat is hit by car

Can you help find the owners of 'McClane' who was found in Elsenham after being hit by a car? Picture: MOLONEY VETS Archant

A woman who saved an injured cat after he was hit by a car has raised more than £1,000 to pay for his medical costs, but newly named ‘McClane’ is still looking for his owner.

The cat was hit by a car on April 15 in Hall Road, Elsenham and Tasha Clarke saw the incident and took him to Moloney Vets in Takeley. Unfortunately, he has no collar and he is not microchipped.

Tasha set up the fundraising page to help pay for the cat's medical costs in the absence of his owner.

“He has made it through the night but due to the head trauma caused by the accident he will need to have one eye removed and has lost his sight in the other eye, leaving him completely blind,” she wrote on the page.

“We have yet to find his owner and he desperately needs to have surgery and his medication paid for. He will also need rehoming once he has made a full recovery, but will need to be kept indoors as a house cat and without any other pets. I would love to home him myself but unfortunately I have recently homed a stray cat so am unable to take him on.

“The vets have kindly offered to reduce the costs to the bare minimum as he has no owner but will still need to receive payment for his surgery and treatment.

“He has fought so hard to stay alive - when we found him at the roadside I was sure he would die.”

Tasha says the money raised will go towards medical costs and any remaining donations will be given to Moloney Vets.

The veterinary clinic says they will look after 'McClane' over the Easter weekend before rehoming him if his owner doesn't come forward.

If you are the owner or if you can help rehome 'McClane', call Moloney Vets on 01371 872102 or 01279 874845.

To help pay for his medical costs, you can donate here: www.gofundme.com/help-save-mcclane-hit-by-car-amp-left-to-die.