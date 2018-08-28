Advanced search

George Street in Saffron Walden shut due to burst water main

PUBLISHED: 08:24 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 28 January 2019

Burst water main in George Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

George Street in Saffron Walden is expected to be closed for the rest of the day due to a burst water main.

Engineers from Affinity Water were called around 5am this morning (January 28) and expect the road to remain closed until the end of the day.

Police closed the road due to the large amount of debris in the road and on the pavements.

An Affinity Water spokesman said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by a burst water main on George Street, Saffron Walden.

“Our team is on their way to carry out a repair and a road closure has been put in place to ensure the safety of our technicians and commuters in the area.”

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst we carry out these repairs.”

