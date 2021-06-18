Published: 4:02 PM June 18, 2021

An Essex and Herts NHS leader has urged people to make sure they get their second Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said getting the second vaccine will help "bring us one step closer to freedom".

Across Hertfordshire and west Essex, over 1.6 million doses of the vaccine have been given so far, meaning 54 percent of the area's population is fully vaccinated.

Dr Halpin said: "I am thrilled that in Hertfordshire and west Essex so many people have had their vaccination and are helping the country beat this devastating virus.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive of Hertfordshire and West Essex NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups - Credit: Supplied

“If you’ve been offered the vaccine before but haven’t yet taken it up, don’t worry.

"The offer of the vaccine will not expire - so if you have been invited but haven’t made an appointment yet, please do so today."

Today (Friday 18), vaccines were made available to all over-18s in England.