News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gibson WI members meet royal correspondent at annual meeting

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM July 13, 2022
Members of Gibson WI met former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond

Members of Gibson WI met former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond - Credit: Gibson WI

Members of Gibson WI in Saffron Walden attended the annual general meeting of the Federation of Essex WI's in Colchester.

The guest speaker at the event was former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond.

Sue Harris, of Gibson WI, said: "What a delight she was. She had us laughing at seals with a flatulence problem encountered on a trip to the Falkland Islands with Prince Charles, emotional with some moving stories of Princess Diana and cringing when we saw her, and a lot of rats, on I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here.

"There was a request for attendees to wear Royal headgear and you can see one of our members, Pam, took it to heart. Her daughter made it and Pam won the competition. A very good day."

The WI, which sets out to give women a voice and enable them to be a force for good in the community, was founded in 1915.

Information about membership is available  at https://www.thewi.org.uk/become-a-member

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Prosed layout of the solar farm

Uttlesford District Council

Solar farm approved near Wimbish despite concerns over use of land

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A sign at Harlow for the M11 for Cambridge and Stansted Airport

Essex Police

50+ drivers seen illegally using M11 hard shoulder after fatal crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A firefighter battles a blaze on a farm next to the A11 in Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

A11 car fire between Newmarket and Saffron Walden spreads into nearby field

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A11 near Fourwentways, near the scene of a car fire on June 10, 2022 (File picture)

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Traffic stopped on A11 due to car fire near Cambridge and Newmarket

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon