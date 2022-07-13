Gibson WI members meet royal correspondent at annual meeting

Members of Gibson WI in Saffron Walden attended the annual general meeting of the Federation of Essex WI's in Colchester.

The guest speaker at the event was former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond.

Sue Harris, of Gibson WI, said: "What a delight she was. She had us laughing at seals with a flatulence problem encountered on a trip to the Falkland Islands with Prince Charles, emotional with some moving stories of Princess Diana and cringing when we saw her, and a lot of rats, on I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here.

"There was a request for attendees to wear Royal headgear and you can see one of our members, Pam, took it to heart. Her daughter made it and Pam won the competition. A very good day."

The WI, which sets out to give women a voice and enable them to be a force for good in the community, was founded in 1915.

Information about membership is available at https://www.thewi.org.uk/become-a-member