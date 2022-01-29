The Gibson WI's January visit to Anglesey Abbey, near Cambridge - Credit: Gibson (Saffron Walden) WI

The Gibson Women's Institute diary is already filling up for 2022.

In January, Gibson WI in Saffron Walden held its first meeting of 2022 and heard about how hats are made.

Susan Widlake, of Mill House Millinery in Wimbish, told WI members about her favourite headwear, and about her experience making hats for brides, race-goers and drag queens.

Sue Harris, Gibson WI president, said: "We were allowed to try some of the hats on after sanitising, naturally.

"We have got a full calendar throughout springtime, with our usual meetings taking place in-person at Abbey Lane church hall."

As well as a hat-tastic January meeting, members met for a lunch at Café Cornell, and visited Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge.

In February, Peter Johnson, an Orchid Society of Great Britain committee member, will meet the Gibson WI to talk about Orchids of Ecuador, Peru and Machu Picchu.

WI membership information is online: https://www.thewi.org.uk/become-a-member