Consultation launched ahead of Golden Acre Play Area upgrade
- Credit: Archant
A play area in Saffron Walden is set for an upgrade worth up to £100,000.
Saffron Walden Town Council is preparing to refurbish the Golden Acre Play Area this year and is asking parents and children for their views online.
A spokesperson said: "We are so excited, and we just can't hide it!
"We really hope that the new equipment will bring a new sense of play, fun and friendship to all children and young people."
The council said equipment could be in place before the start of the summer holidays, which begin on July 22 in Essex.
You may also want to watch:
These works follow an upgrade to the playground on The Common in 2019.
At a national level, experts are calling for greater investment into 'play' this summer to combat loneliness and inactivity in children amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The town council's consultation opened last week and closes on April 23: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BTD65LY.
Most Read
- 1 Residents and business owners celebrate April 12 reopenings
- 2 Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company announces musicals
- 3 Several trees cut down without permission from Saffron Walden garden
- 4 Homes plan could join Saffron Walden and Sewards End
- 5 Applicant answers criticism on supermarket and care home scheme
- 6 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
- 7 Deer being mauled and killed by dogs on walks
- 8 Consultation launched ahead of Golden Acre Play Area upgrade
- 9 Doorbell crimes in Thaxted see one ‘ripped off’ before suspect flees
- 10 Residents urged to have their say in housing consultation