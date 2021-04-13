News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Consultation launched ahead of Golden Acre Play Area upgrade

person

Will Durrant

Published: 1:27 PM April 13, 2021   
A sign in front of a playground with a coat of arms: "Saffron Walden Town Council".

Saffron Walden Town Council looks after Golden Acre Play Area - Credit: Archant

A play area in Saffron Walden is set for an upgrade worth up to £100,000.

Saffron Walden Town Council is preparing to refurbish the Golden Acre Play Area this year and is asking parents and children for their views online.

A spokesperson said: "We are so excited, and we just can't hide it!

"We really hope that the new equipment will bring a new sense of play, fun and friendship to all children and young people."

A banner advertises a Saffron Walden Town Council banner.

Golden Acre Play Area could receive an upgrade worth up to £100,000 - Credit: Archant

The council said equipment could be in place before the start of the summer holidays, which begin on July 22 in Essex.

These works follow an upgrade to the playground on The Common in 2019.

At a national level, experts are calling for greater investment into 'play' this summer to combat loneliness and inactivity in children amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The town council's consultation opened last week and closes on April 23: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BTD65LY.

