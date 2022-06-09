Golfers at a fundraising day held at Saffron Walden Golf Club in aid of St Clare Hospice - Credit: St Clare Hospice

Over 100 golfers have helped to raise more than £15,000 in charity funds through an event at Saffron Walden Golf Club.

Teams enjoyed golf in the sunshine, followed by an evening of fine dining and an auction with prizes.

The winners were from Saffron Walden.

It's the 16th year the event has been organised by Epping Rotary Club, and brings the annual running total to almost £200,000 for St Clare Hospice, which serves West Essex and East Herts.

Ellie Gale, St Clare Hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “Rotary Club has been supporting St Clare with its annual Golf Day for 16 years – which is an absolutely amazing length of time – and they have raised an incredible amount of money for us over the years, too.

"It is with thanks to the generosity of people in our community that we are able to do what we do, so the support of Epping’s Rotary Club is absolutely invaluable to us."