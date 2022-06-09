News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Golf in Saffron Walden raises hospice funds

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:45 PM June 9, 2022
Updated: 4:48 PM June 9, 2022
Four golfers in bright clothing during a fundraiser for St Clare Hospice held at Saffron Walden Golf Club, Essex

Golfers at a fundraising day held at Saffron Walden Golf Club in aid of St Clare Hospice - Credit: St Clare Hospice

Over 100 golfers have helped to raise more than £15,000 in charity funds through an event at Saffron Walden Golf Club.

Teams enjoyed golf in the sunshine, followed by an evening of fine dining and an auction with prizes.

Saffron Walden Golf Club: charity fundraising golf day, image shows golfers on the green

The charity golf day was held at Saffron Walden Golf Club and raised money for St Clare Hospice - Credit: St Clare Hospice

Charity golf day held at Saffron Walden Golf Club, picture of winners with Epping Rotary Club President Michael Morgan

The winning team from the charity event held at Saffron Walden Golf Club, pictured with Epping Rotary Club President Michael Morgan - Credit: St Clare Hospice

The winners were from Saffron Walden.

It's the 16th year the event has been organised by Epping Rotary Club, and brings the annual running total to almost £200,000 for St Clare Hospice, which serves West Essex and East Herts.

Ellie Gale, St Clare Hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “Rotary Club has been supporting St Clare with its annual Golf Day for 16 years – which is an absolutely amazing length of time – and they have raised an incredible amount of money for us over the years, too.

"It is with thanks to the generosity of people in our community that we are able to do what we do, so the support of Epping’s Rotary Club is absolutely invaluable to us."

