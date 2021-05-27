Sunday walkies raises charity cash

Published: 5:30 PM May 27, 2021 Updated: 6:09 PM May 27, 2021

These dogs (and their owners) raised over £4,000 for St Clare Hospice, which costs £5 million to run each year. Picture: Vikki Lince Photography - Credit: Vikki Lince Photography

Over 160 walkers and their dogs have raised an estimated £4,000 for a west Essex hospice.

St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood, near Harlow, hosted a not-so-wintry Winter Walkies on Sunday, May 23.

The money raised from the five-kilometre walk will go towards providing free care for those living with terminal or life-limiting illnesses along the Herts and Essex border.

Over 160 dog walkers raised money for St Clare Hospice, near Harlow. Picture: Vikki Lince Photography - Credit: Vikki Lince Photography

Who's a good boy?! Picture: Vikki Lince Photography - Credit: Vikki Lince Photography

Dani De’ath, St Clare's events and challenges fundraiser, said: "We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone and their furry friends who came along and helped to generate thousands of pounds for our hospice care."

St Clare's said it costs £5 million each year to run the hospice.

Dani added: "It was a wonderful opportunity to come together, safely, with friends after such a long time apart, and to enjoy a country walk with hundreds of gorgeous pups!"

Winter Walkies was rescheduled to May due to Covid-19 restrictions.