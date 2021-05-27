Sunday walkies raises charity cash
- Credit: Vikki Lince Photography
Over 160 walkers and their dogs have raised an estimated £4,000 for a west Essex hospice.
St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood, near Harlow, hosted a not-so-wintry Winter Walkies on Sunday, May 23.
The money raised from the five-kilometre walk will go towards providing free care for those living with terminal or life-limiting illnesses along the Herts and Essex border.
Dani De’ath, St Clare's events and challenges fundraiser, said: "We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone and their furry friends who came along and helped to generate thousands of pounds for our hospice care."
St Clare's said it costs £5 million each year to run the hospice.
You may also want to watch:
Dani added: "It was a wonderful opportunity to come together, safely, with friends after such a long time apart, and to enjoy a country walk with hundreds of gorgeous pups!"
Winter Walkies was rescheduled to May due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Most Read
- 1 They've made a difference in Uttlesford!
- 2 Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook
- 3 Stansted Airport given go-ahead for expansion after winning appeal
- 4 Practice nurse Bernie retires after 30 years of service
- 5 Council faces hefty legal bill after losing bid to stop Stansted expansion
- 6 Uttlesford reacts to London Stansted Airport appeal ruling
- 7 Fond farewell for youngsters who have finished their junior rugby journey at Saffron Walden
- 8 AstraZeneca says research relies on 'closeness to Europe'
- 9 Walden band to release debut album with Saffron Hall gig
- 10 Saffron Striders hit Peterborough while Quendon gear up for big bowls weekend