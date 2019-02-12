Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:38 21 February 2019

Carl O’Malley trading as CBJH Ltd of Salisbury House, Station Road, Cambridge CB 1 2LA is applying for a licence to use Winsey Hall, Camps End, Cambs CB21 4TR as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

