Gordon's 'fiver for a jab' fundraiser for NHS
- Credit: Gordon Smart
A pensioner from Linton has come up with a "fiver for a jab" fundraising scheme which aims to raise £160,000 for NHS staff.
Gordon Smart has set up a Just Giving site inviting those who have had the Covid-19 jab, or due to have it, to donate £5 to NHS Charities Together to support the nurses and staff administering the vaccination programme.
It the same charity the late Captain Tom Moore walked 100 lengths of his garden for last year to raise nearly £39m.
Mr Smart's campaign, which began at the end of January, has collected more than £1,000 of a £160,000 target.
He said: "It costs nothing for the vaccination jab but what if we all gave £5, or whatever we can afford?
"If you think about it, 1,000 people joining the scheme raises £5000, 10,000 makes £50,000 and if one million join, it's an enormous sum."
Visit https://www.justgiving.com/gordonsmart
