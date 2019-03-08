Government data reveals disparity in deprivation

Uttlesford is one of the least deprived districts in the country, new figures published by the Government have shown.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has published details for every local authority district in the country, the first time the data has been updated for four years.

The figures give details for every region, as well as neighbourhoods within them, and are rated between 1 (most deprived) and 32,844 (least deprived).

The majority of Uttlesford neighbourhoods are in the better half of the national deprivation ranks, but there are some compelling contrasts.

According to the Government figures, the most deprived area in Uttlesford is the area neighbouring Saffron Walden to the north, surrounding Little Walden Road - known as Uttlesford 002C.

Uttlesford 002C is two miles from Uttlesford 001B, which, by contrast, is in the top 40 least deprived neighbourhoods in the country.

Uttlesford 001B, made up of the Audley End neighbourhood and the southern outskirts of Saffron Walden, ranks 32,811.

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden, said: "The reason we came well in figures is because of the lovely green areas that we have, but the building of new houses is taking up most of our green spaces.

"If we are going to have a society which is as the Government reflects it, we must remember to have homes not houses. Homes are for people, houses are for developers.

"The reason for the disparity around Saffron Walden goes back to house building 25 years ago. Council houses, now social houses, were built in that half of Saffron Walden. People who could afford to buy homes would buy them along Saxon Way, Pleasant Valley, Newport Road. We will always have disparity in Saffron Walden but if you look at Dunmow and Stansted it's the same I think."

"I think the disparity is a difficulty. I think we must look at where homes are needed and build them there. If we can build homes and not concentrate them in the same place that would bring it together."

Deprivation is explained by the Government in the report as: "People may be considered to be living in poverty if they lack the financial resources to meet their needs, whereas people can be regarded as deprived if they lack any kind of resources, not just income."

There are seven deprivation measures which combined to create the index: income, employment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and services, and living environment.