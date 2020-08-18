Advanced search

Government funds to replace school’s boiler at Great Chesterford Church of England Primary Academy

PUBLISHED: 14:12 18 August 2020

Kemi Badenoch MP

Kemi Badenoch MP

Kemi Badenoch

Great Chesterford Church of England Primary Academy has received funds to replace the school’s boiler and for other refurbishment issues relating to their building.

The funding is part of a £560m Government investment to expand classrooms, upgrade facilities and improve education across the country.

It is in addition to the £1.4 billion of capital funding for 2020-21 that was announced in April and is provided through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) which has also benefitted Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport.

Kemi Badenoch MP for Saffron Walden said: “I am pleased Great Chesterford Church of England Primary Academy are benefitting from this funding.

“It will help ensure pupils have modern environments which will promote the very best possible schools and education, enabling them to gain all the knowledge and skills they need for success.”

