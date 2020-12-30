Published: 12:15 PM December 30, 2020

The Government is set to review coronavirus tiers this week. - Credit: Getty

Essex County Council is increasing testing capacity for Covid-19 and improving local track and test efforts.

Councillor David Finch, leader of the council, added: "We also remain committed to supporting local communities and businesses affected by local restrictions, as well as protecting our local health services."

The government was set to review the national coronavirus tier system today (Wednesday, December 30). Uttlesford joined the rest of Essex in Tier Four coronavirus restrictions on December 26 - the highest local Covid alert level.

Under Tier Four restrictions, residents must not leave or be outside of their home or garden except where they have a "reasonable excuse".

This includes for work only if they are unable to work from home, essential activities such as food shopping within the local area, education and childcare purposes, exercise and recreation, medical reasons and communal worship.

Data showing rates of infection in Uttlesford currently at 543.4 per 100,000 compared with Braintree at 868.9.