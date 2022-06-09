News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Boost for Uttlesford's Buffy Playbus

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:13 PM June 9, 2022
Child painting, aboard Buffy Playbus, Uttlesford, Essex

A child playing on Buffy Playbus in Uttlesford - Credit: Buffy Bus

The Buffy Playbus in Uttlesford has been awarded £1,000 to help provide its service to families and carers.

The grant has come from the Saffron Community Fund in association with the Essex Community Foundation.

The Buffy Playbus, an independent charity of over 28 years, was launched by Jan Menell, a midwife who wanted to help mums combat loneliness and isolation.

Image of Buffy Playbus on the road, Uttlesford, Essex

Buffy Playbus supports children, their parents and carers across Uttlesford - Credit: Buffy Bus

The bus encourages pre-school children to get involved in activities ranging from painting to cooking and even gardening.

It also gives parents and carers a place to meet new friends, or just relax while children have fun.

Rosie Juhl, Buffy Playbus project manager, said: "Recently Buffy has started supporting refugee families from around the world and once more the magical appeal of our Playbus has broken all language and communication barriers."

Claire Hunnable, Saffron Building Society’s community business partner, said: "I am so glad that we have been able to provide this grant and support another three decades of this great service for the people of Uttlesford.”

