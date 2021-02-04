Funding available to support community safety projects across Essex 

Published: 9:20 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 9:49 AM February 4, 2021

Voluntary and community safety groups are being urged to apply for grants as part of Essex’s Community Safety Development Fund.



The £150,000 fund offers grants of up to £20,000 for community projects that help to prevent and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Essex, and support vulnerable people.



Applications must demonstrate that they will make a positive impact on at least one of the Police and Crime Plan or Fire and Rescue Plan priorities.



These plans are available to view on www.essex.pfcc.police.uk.

A panel of independent local representatives assesses the bids. They ensure the projects reflect community priorities, work with other existing commissioned or grant-funded activity and provide good value for money for the taxpayer.

Previous recipients of the grants have included Thurrock Coalition, North Avenue Youth Centre, Canvey Island Youth Project, SAVS- Southend, Epping Boxing Club and Braintree Youth Project.



Applications close on February 10. To find out more about the fund please visit:

https://www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/giving-you-a-voice/commissioning-services/