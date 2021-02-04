News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Funding available to support community safety projects across Essex 

Andra Maciuca

Published: 9:20 AM February 4, 2021    Updated: 9:49 AM February 4, 2021
Roger Hirst, Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex - Credit: PFCC

Voluntary and community safety groups are being urged to apply for grants as part of Essex’s Community Safety Development Fund. 
 
The £150,000 fund offers grants of up to £20,000 for community projects that help to prevent and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Essex, and support vulnerable people. 
 
Applications must demonstrate that they will make a positive impact on at least one of the Police and Crime Plan or Fire and Rescue Plan priorities. 
 
These plans are available to view on www.essex.pfcc.police.uk

A panel of independent local representatives assesses the bids.  They ensure the projects reflect community priorities, work with other existing commissioned or grant-funded activity and provide good value for money for the taxpayer.  

Previous recipients of the grants have included Thurrock Coalition, North Avenue Youth Centre, Canvey Island Youth Project, SAVS- Southend, Epping Boxing Club and Braintree Youth Project. 
 
Applications close on February 10. To find out more about the fund please visit: 
https://www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/giving-you-a-voice/commissioning-services/ 

