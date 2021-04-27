News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Grants continue to help businesses adapt to online life

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM April 27, 2021   
A man sits at his computer behind a large glass screen

Richard Haywood, of Ashton Media in Stansted - Credit: Image supplied

Essex County Council has awarded grants of up to £1,500 to west Essex businesses to help them during the pandemic.

The Saffron Walden Gallery and Ashton House Media in Stansted are among the recipients of a Business Adaptation Grant.

These grants are designed to help small businesses purchase equipment to sell products online using their websites, video calls and social media.

Bill Tickner, owner of the Saffron Walden Gallery, said the grant allowed him to continue selling despite a drop in footfall during the coronavirus pandemic.

A gallery with lots of colourful paintings inside. In the middle, a brown sculpture of a nude woman

The Saffron Walden Gallery - Credit: Image supplied

He said: "This positive support when we needed it most and without delay, is something I am really grateful for."

You may also want to watch:

Richard Haywood, of Ashton House Media, said the grant allowed him to access overseas clients, which he described as a "godsend".

The scheme continues until July 2021 despite lockdown easing.

It is run by the county council, although district councils manage the applications process.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital with burns after Walden fire
  2. 2 Former Walden mayor named Almshouses' first ever honorary trustee
  3. 3 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
  1. 4 Walden community allotment seeks volunteers
  2. 5 Anglo-American War Memorial among heritage assets
  3. 6 Tiny sensors to protect Audley End House
  4. 7 Driver stuck in vehicle for two-and-a-half hours in collision
  5. 8 Postcard art project sharing Covid pandemic grief and hope
  6. 9 Maisie the schnoodle returns to care home after year of 'fur'-lough
  7. 10 Walden pub reopens after four years
Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Essex
Stansted News
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

DLP-9493-0e6b18e1-5e49-40ac-86

Affinity Water: No compensation for customers in water softening row

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Culture Club members Roy Hay, Boy George and Mikey Craig will be performing an outdoor show at Audley End, Saffron Walden.

Music

Boy George and Culture Club announce summer Audley End concert

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A montage: both images contain people wrapped up warm in sporty jackets

Charity News

Bar staff smash £1000 target in charity challenge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Five people stand around a light blue banner. The woman in front cuts it with scissors.

New Market Row deli will inspire "community spirit", says mayor

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon