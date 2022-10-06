All creatures great and small blessed at Great Chesterford Church

A pet blessing service was held at All Saints Church in Great Chesterford - Credit: All Saints Church

A pet blessing service was held at All Saints Church in Great Chesterford for dogs, cats and more.

The service saw owners of a hamster, guinea pigs and dogs both big and small bring their beloved pets to the church to be blessed.

Reverend Alex Jeewan said: "It was great to celebrate God’s wonderful creation of all creatures, great and small.

"Due to its popularity, plans are already in the pipeline for another pet service next year.”

This was the first pet service held in recent years, and both Reverend Jeewan and curate Ella Harris were on hand to bless the animals.

All Saints Church, which dates from the 13th century, is part of the Cam Villages Churches group and Saffron Walden and Villages Team Ministry.

Silver bells which used to hang in the church tower are rumoured to have been hidden in an underground passageway to keep them safe from government soldiers - and have never been found.

