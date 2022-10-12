Full steam ahead as Great Chesterford Steam Up returns
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Great Chesterford's Steam Up returned at the weekend after a six-year absence with a display of steam engines and a classic car show.
The sun shone down on the event, which was held at Horse River Green on Saturday, October 8.
Among the exhibits on display were several full sized steam engines, 15 stationery engines and a barrel organ.
Some attendees dressed up in steampunk regalia to reflect the vintage steam theme, while displaying engines which they built themselves.
There was also a wide variety of vintage vehicles on display, from award-winning American hot rods and custom cars to English classic cars and motorbikes.
Visitors also enjoyed fairground rides and cake stalls, and a large selection of local organisations were in attendance including the WI, Scouts and Carver Barracks.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities.
The last Steam Up was held in 2015, which was the 24th year the event had run.