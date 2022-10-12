Full steam ahead as Great Chesterford Steam Up returns

Jenny Harris, with the 4" scale Mclaren Road Locomotive which took her 11 years to build. Sam Harris comes along for the ride at the Great Chesterford Steam Up - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Great Chesterford's Steam Up returned at the weekend after a six-year absence with a display of steam engines and a classic car show.

The sun shone down on the event, which was held at Horse River Green on Saturday, October 8.

Jenny in her Steam Punk outfit at the Creat Chesterford Steam Up - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Among the exhibits on display were several full sized steam engines, 15 stationery engines and a barrel organ.

Some attendees dressed up in steampunk regalia to reflect the vintage steam theme, while displaying engines which they built themselves.

There was also a wide variety of vintage vehicles on display, from award-winning American hot rods and custom cars to English classic cars and motorbikes.

20 month old Edmund Whitewood enjoys sitting in the driving seat of a classic tractor at the Great Chesterford Steam Up - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Visitors also enjoyed fairground rides and cake stalls, and a large selection of local organisations were in attendance including the WI, Scouts and Carver Barracks.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities.

The last Steam Up was held in 2015, which was the 24th year the event had run.

Corporal Blackman instructs visitors about the Dragonrunner at the Great Chesterford Steam Up - Credit: Celia Bartlett

James Blythe age 8 enjoys a ride in a traditional fairground swing boat at the Great Chesterford Steam Up - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A working steam engine drives into the carpark at the Plough Pub, during the Great Chesterford Steam Up - Credit: Celia Bartlett

