See victims in the village stocks at Great Chesterford village fete

PUBLISHED: 09:59 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 10 July 2019

All Saints Church, Great Chesterford

Great Chesterford village fete is on Saturday, July 13 at All Saints Church in the vicarage garden.

The annual event has been going for as long as anyone can remember and raises money for the church parts of which date back to the 13th century.

All Saints has had many additions over the years. Rumour has it that silver bells which hung in the church tower, were hidden in an underground passageway which ran between the church, the Old Vicarage and the Crown House Hotel to keep them safe from government soldiers. The bells have never been found, although some traces of the passageway have been uncovered.

The fun includes a visit to the victims in the village stocks. A challenge to find the mystery key to unlock a box. There will be a tombola and a bric-a-brac stall, a bouncy castle, face painting and a raffle. Honey made in the village will be on sale as well as cake and afternoon tea.

The fete is in keeping with the history of the village. During the nineteenth century, the Victorian villagers were given holidays by their employers for events including the annual horticultural society show and the July fair.

The fete runs from 2pm-4pm. Entry is by donation.

