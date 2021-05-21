Published: 11:57 AM May 21, 2021

A father and son from Great Chesterford cycled the North Coast 500 in Scotland over six days, and have raised over £5,000 for mental health charity MIND.

Mike and Charlie Passfield and their support crew drove to Inverness as soon as Covid regulations allowed this month (May).

They headed west to Applecross and then up the coast to the north coast, before travelling across the top of Scotland to John O'Groats, then returning to the start point along the East coast.

Son Charlie said their 510 mile challenge included unpredictable weather - swirling winds, rain, hail and even snow. The route climbed a total of 10,400 metres, higher than Mount Everest.

Both are keen cyclists, but found the challenge as tough as it gets. They had stunning scenery, quieter roads and a fantastic response from sponsors to make it worthwhile.

If you wish to add to funds, donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-passfield

