Advanced search

Great Sampford outline permission for three houses is refused by planners

PUBLISHED: 09:59 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 21 August 2020

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who was against the plan.

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who was against the plan.

Terry Farthing

An outline planning aplication to build three houses in a Great Sampford field has been refused permission by Uttlesford District Council.

The proposal for Church Field, to the rear of Willetts Field, had roused strong feelings in the community and objectors had lodged a petition against the plan.

The delegated decision was made by officers.

You may also want to watch:

There were six reasons for refusal. These were the proposed development would have a detrimental impact on the countryside, there were potential highways issues, the scale and rotation of the proposed homes were not sympathetic to the surroundings, the location would rely on residents having vehicles, the proposed access road was partly in two flood zones, and there had been insufficient information given to allay concerns about the site potentially containing World War Two remains.

LINKED: Our original story into the Great Sampford planning application

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

GCSE results 2020: Linton Village College students praised for their resilience

Left to right: LVC students Olivia Clarke, Zoe Clapham and Olivia Marshall are going to study at Hills Road Sixth Form College. Photo: Supplied by Linton Village College,

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

GCSE results 2020: Linton Village College students praised for their resilience

Left to right: LVC students Olivia Clarke, Zoe Clapham and Olivia Marshall are going to study at Hills Road Sixth Form College. Photo: Supplied by Linton Village College,

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Great Sampford outline permission for three houses is refused by planners

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who was against the plan.

GCSE results 2020: Felsted School

Dominic from Stebbing. Picture: Felsted School

GCSE results 2020: The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre

A happy GCSE results student at The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre in Great Dunmow. Picture: HRS

GCSE results 2020: Joyce Frankland Academy Newport celebrates Year 11 successes

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

GCSE day 2020: “Outstanding results” at Saffron Walden County High School

Left to right: Oliva Harris, Joshua Lucas, Ciara Hughes, Florence Wolter, Harriet Altaparmakova, Rosie Chen, Henry Huxter, Mphatso Moto. Photo: Saffron Walden County High School.