Great Sampford outline permission for three houses is refused by planners

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who was against the plan. Terry Farthing

An outline planning aplication to build three houses in a Great Sampford field has been refused permission by Uttlesford District Council.

The proposal for Church Field, to the rear of Willetts Field, had roused strong feelings in the community and objectors had lodged a petition against the plan.

The delegated decision was made by officers.

There were six reasons for refusal. These were the proposed development would have a detrimental impact on the countryside, there were potential highways issues, the scale and rotation of the proposed homes were not sympathetic to the surroundings, the location would rely on residents having vehicles, the proposed access road was partly in two flood zones, and there had been insufficient information given to allay concerns about the site potentially containing World War Two remains.

