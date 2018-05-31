Outline planning application for three houses in Great Sampford causes strong feelings

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who is against the plan. Terry Farthing

An outline planning application to build three houses in a farmer’s field in Great Sampford has roused strong feelings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The applicants, Mark, Simon, Caroline and Peter Lindsell and Helen Lavender, are seeking outline permission for the houses in Church Field, to the rear of Willetts Field.

Objectors say the field floods, the long access road to the site will flood and be noisy to neighbours, and the area has potentially sensitive war grave status after an aeroplane came down in 1941. A petition against the plan has been lodged with Uttlesford District Council, who will decide on the matter.

District councillor Alan Storah has asked for the proposal to be “called in” to be scruitinised if the outline planning application is recommended for approval.

You may also want to watch:

One of the applicants, Mark Lindsell, said they hoped the three bedroom properties would encourage new, young families to move to Great Sampford. My family have over the past 38 years lived and worked in Great Sampford and over that time have been actively involved in many parts of village life.

“We plan to continue to do so for generations to come and so protecting and enhancing the village is of the upmost importance to us. The idea for this proposal was to build three low density, low impact, houses using traditional materials as well as allowing space around the site to enhance the biodiversity of the location which are all factors seldom seen in the current wave of new developments appearing on the periphery of many villages and towns in our area.”

Sampfords Parish Council decided by a majority vote they have no objection. Resident Terry Farthing said he was concerned about a number of issues including flooding and concerns there might still be remains from the aeroplane crash. “My garden looks out over Church Fields and I have seen this flood every year.”

Resident Graeme Whippy said the application had touched a nerve. “People are genuinely concerned about building on greenfield sites outside development boundaries that are defined by UDC’s Local Plan to stop encroachment on the countryside. They’re worried it will set a precedent, a concern shared by the parish council on previous applications to build outside the development boundary. People also cannot believe once again houses are being built on a flood plain.”

Uttlesford District Council said the application is still being assessed and the eight week determination period ends on July 29.