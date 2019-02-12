Advanced search

Greater Anglia returns with fresh bid to extend Audley End car park

PUBLISHED: 08:16 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 18 February 2019

Greater Anglia returns with plans to extend Audley End Station. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Greater Anglia has returned with fresh proposals to extend the car park at Audley End Station.

The company is requesting a lawful development certificate from Uttlesford District Council for the proposed extension of the existing station car park after planning permission for the extension was refused in October last year.

Lawful development certificates are for developments for which planning permission is not required.

The car park at the station in Wendens Ambo was last extended in 2010 to cater for 166 extra spaces at the eastern side, and Greater Anglia said it is expecting a 50 per cent increase in passenger trips at the station over the next decade.

There are currently 662 standard parking spaces, four blue badge spaces and seven spaces for staff parking.

The train operator’s planning application to add an extra 152 spaces to the car park was refused after councillors labelled it an “excessive use of the land”.

Chairman of the planning committee, Councillor Alan Mills, requested that Greater Anglia return with a new scheme.

Now, the company believes the car park extension can be undertaken using permitted development rights and has not reapplied for planning permission.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “We want customers to have a good experience when using our stations, which is why we are planning to make improvements to the car and cycle parking at Audley End station. Our proposed investment is intended to enhance the facilities at the station, with the upgrades to be undertaken using permitted development rights.

“We have engaged with appropriate stakeholders throughout the process, following the correct procedures, and we will continue to do so.”

Wendens Ambo Parish Council objected to the previous application on grounds of “flawed justification” and said the application was “premature”.

Sixteen letters of objection were received during the previous consultation from properties neighbouring the railway station and their grounds for objection included traffic congestion in the village, noise, existing spaces in the car park, pollution and loss of landscaping and trees.

The new application for a lawful development certificate makes clear that “this application does not seek permission for high level lighting or CCTV cameras”.

