Published: 10:00 AM June 8, 2021

Greater Anglia's new fleet of accessible trains already run out of Stansted Airport and Braintree - Credit: Greater Anglia

Mobility impaired rail passengers should be able to access turn-up-and-go travel under a new Greater Anglia policy.

The policy, launched in April 2021, sets out a new standard for boarding trains and training staff, including contractors such as rail replacement bus drivers.

It was written with input from a new accessibility panel.

Rebecca Richardson, Greater Anglia’s Accessibilty Manager, said: "We recognise the industry has a lot of work to do to improve accessibility and to build a better relationship with our disabled customers.

"We think our improved training, new accessibility panel and our diversity and inclusion strategy is the start of real progressive change."

At the beginning of 2020, the rail operator was one of several in the UK to miss a government deadline to make all UK trains accessible.

Greater Anglia began rolling out a new fleet of accessible trains in 2020 with a retractable step for wheelchair users and screens to help deaf people.