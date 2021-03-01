Published: 12:00 PM March 1, 2021

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, says the award is a "tremendous accolade." - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has been named Train Operator of the Year for the second year running at the Rail Business Awards.

Judges praised the operator for improving punctuality to record levels, transforming services by bringing in brand new trains, delivering station improvements and ticketing initiatives, and focusing on community relations work.

A Greater Anglia train - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia also won the Accessibility and Integrated Transport Excellence Award for accessibility improvements provided by the low floor and retractable step and other on-board features of its new Stadler-built regional, intercity and Stansted Express trains.

Judges looked at Greater Anglia’s performance and projects between autumn 2019 and autumn 2020.

During that time, the company launched new direct Norwich to Stansted Airport services and introduced hourly Sunday services on several regional lines.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “To be named train operator of the year for a second year running, especially through the challenges created by the pandemic, is a tremendous accolade."

A Greater Anglia train - Credit: Greater Anglia



