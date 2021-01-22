News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Greater Anglia temporarily reduces train services due to pandemic

Roger Brown

Published: 1:07 PM January 22, 2021   
Train service reduced

Greater Anglia says lower passenger numbers has forced it to temporarily reduce its timetable. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia says lower passenger numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions has forced it to temporarily reduce its timetable.

From Monday, January 25 the train operator will not run fast services between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street and will reduce peak journeys on the West Anglia main line.  

There will also be fewer off peak daytime services on rural routes in Cambridgeshire and some peak time reductions.

Saturday services will reduce in line with weekday services and on Sundays some changes are planned.

In total, 379 weekday services will be cancelled - normally Greater Anglia runs 1,372 services every weekday.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “Our passenger numbers are significantly lower, so it makes sense to reduce the number of services that we run.

“However, we will continue to run a safe, reliable and punctual service for those essential travellers who need to use our railway.”

Visit www.greateranglia.co.uk for the revised timetables

