Greater Anglia revises train timetable again

Roger Brown

Published: 9:00 AM February 13, 2021   
Greater Anglia is making further temporary reductions to its timetable - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia is making further temporary reductions to its timetable because of lower passenger numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In the new schedule, which comes into effect from Sunday, February 14, there will be a Saturday-type service on the train operator's regional routes from Monday to Friday.

However, there will be slightly more off peak services on some lines and some earlier starts for customers making essential journeys to work.

In total, two or three trains an hour will run on the Stansted Express route Monday to Fridays, with two trains an hour at weekends.

There will also be two trains an hour peak time between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.

In addition, a two-hourly service on the Norwich to Stansted Airport line will be in place.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We will continue to monitor passenger numbers and customer feedback and adjust the timetable as necessary."

See www.greateranglia.co.uk for more information.
 

