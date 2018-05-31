Breaking

Greater Anglia train services reduced because of coronavirus

One of Greater Anglias new trains. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Mike Rouse

A train operator in the East of England is set to reduce its timetable from Monday, March 23.

The decision aims to support the prevention of the new coronavirus by providing a service similar to a Sunday service.

However, additional services will be provided at the start and the end of the day, to ensure passengers are able to get to and from work.

Hourly services include Stansted Airport to London and Cambridge to London. Trains on the Norwich to Cambridge route will not run through to Stansted Airport. Passengers can change trains at Ely or Cambridge.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “This reduced timetable reflects the mix of factors affecting train travel in these challenging times. We need to continue to provide a reliable service for those who are working and still need to travel.

“At the same time, we need to run a timetable where the service can still be provided consistently, as some of our staff may need to self-isolate. It also reflects the significant reduction in the numbers of passengers travelling.”

He added the timetable will be under constant review depending on any new developments.

“Our first priority will continue to be to do everything we can to protect the safety and wellbeing of our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.

“At this challenging time, I’d like to thank everyone in the Greater Anglia team who is working so hard to keep the railway, a vital public service, running for the region and the country.”

Other measures Greater Anglia said it has taken since the start of the coronavirus outbreak include stepping up cleaning of trains and stations, especially high contact areas such as grab rails, door buttons and handles and ticket gates.

The company has also made changes to its refund policy, so customers can change ‘advance’ tickets and get free refunds of walk-up tickets.

Greater Anglia also said it is following all government hygiene guidelines and encouraging customers to wash their hands and cover their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing. NHS posters are displayed on trains and at stations.