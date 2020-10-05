£5,000 grants for householders to reduce energy bills and tackle climate change

Essex residents can apply for up to £5,000 government funding to upgrade their homes in order to spend less on bills while tackling climate change.

Improving insulation and making heating and hot water production more energy efficient in homes are some of the best ways to tackle climate change, the Essex Climate Action Commission heard on Tuesday, September 29.

The Commission’s fourth meeting discussed how making changes to homes, businesses, schools and hospitals can help in the fight against climate change.

The Commission set an ambitious challenge for all newly built homes and schools to be net zero. Essex County Council and other public institutions in the county were called on to ensure their own estates become net zero by 2030.

Lord Randall, chair of the commission, said: “With 40 percent of the UK’s carbon footprint coming from the built environment, we must seize the opportunity to build back better and make sure any new homes and buildings are more energy efficient.

“I would also encourage Essex residents to take advantage of the government funding which opens today and is available until March to make improvements to our existing homes, which could save them up to £600 a year.

“Tackling climate change cannot be done by a single organisation – the public sector, the private sector and Essex residents – we all have our part to play.”

The government’s Green Homes Grant means Essex residents can now apply for up to £5,000 government funding to make homes low carbon and more energy efficient.

Grants are available to make improvements such as installing cavity wall or loft insulation, upgrading windows or replacing old boilers with a heat pump.

All the information residents need can be found on the Simple Energy Advice website.

The Essex Climate Action Commission will make its full set of recommendations on a range of matters - transport, energy, waste, land use, green infrastructure and the built environment - to Essex County Council cabinet for consideration by the end of March 2021.