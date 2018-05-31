Green Party members call for Uttlesford residents to join eco ideas group

Two Green Party members are calling for residents to join a forum dedicated to local eco ideas.

The Uttlesford EcoForum has been created from the desire to give everyone a space “to bring about small local changes”, including actions related to air quality, trees, community energy, hedgehogs, rivers and bees.

Uttlesford District Councillor Barbara Light said: “Climate change and ecological preservation are challenges that affect us all and solutions should engage the whole community.

“Governments, local authorities and corporations must contribute to long term investment, but the real answer lies in combining the talents, energies and enthusiasm of individuals in making the changes we need.

“Awareness of the impacts we make on our own ecologies is a good start and a thousand small changes amount to far more than the sum of the parts.”

The EcoForum initiative has three principles.

These are positive contributions focusing on future potential, while avoiding “fault finding” and “tribal divisions” such as party affiliation or geographic identity.

These also are to encourage members to propose and adopt action-based ideas leading to measurable incomes, during their one hour monthly meetings.

And the third principle is collaborative work with individuals, groups, local authorities, county councils and national political parties to share ideas and experiences.

Cllr Light said: “It’s time to act and we welcome everyone who shares this simple mission.

“Talk is easy, and especially with challenges as diverse and huge as climate change, even small changes are valuable.

“We don’t expect radical and earth-shattering outcomes but believe the journey has real benefit and will contribute to improving life for us all.”

Edward Gildea, EcoForum Chair and Green Party member, said: “Taking action as individuals is like sending ripples across a pond. Some friends and neighbours will follow your example, local politicians will take note, and even your MP might begin to feel that the time has come for government to take decisive action!”

You can join the group by searching for Uttlesford District Eco Forum on Facebook; alternatively, please go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/UttlesfordEcoForum/?ref=share