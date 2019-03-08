Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 September 2019

Proposed development at Greenleas Langley Upper Green, Saffron Walden, Essex CI311 4RU Take notice that application is being made by Tom Cross Architectural Design and Landscape - Mr and Mrs K&A Rivett For planning permission to: Demolition of existing garage out-building, removal of trees and pond and erection of new 4 no. bedroom

Order 2010 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 11 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Greenleas Langley Upper Green, Saffron Walden, Essex CI311 4RU Take notice that application is being made by Tom Cross Architectural Design and Landscape - Mr and Mrs K&A Rivett For planning permission to: Demolition of existing garage out-building, removal of trees and pond and erection of new 4 no. bedroom residential dwelling and detached garage/carport outbuilding. Local planning authority address: Uttlesford District Council Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr Thomas Cross Date: 05-09-2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. `Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

