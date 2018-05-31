Group manager talks about business measures in Saffron Walden as lockdown eases

Top right: Louise Scutt-Richter (Saffron Walden BID manager) holding a video conference with Shara Vickers (BID Chair) , and BID members Faye Bailey, James DeVries, Mike Riccio, Julie Redfern, Ian Hudson, Claire Hunnable and Lesley Elder. Photo: SWBID. SWBID

Businesses in Saffron Walden are working hard to reopen at the right time and put measures in place to keep everyone safe.

According to Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (SWBID), an organisation focusing on local businesses, measures have been and are being taken to keep both staff and customers safe.

These include screens, hand sanitisers, queueing and social distancing measures.

Louise Scutt-Richter, Saffron Walden BID Manager, said: “We’ve seen a lot of ingenuity amongst Saffron Walden businesses as they’ve innovated and adapted to serve our community during lockdown.

“Businesses have done more door-to-door deliveries, created brand new products and offered tutorials online.”

The SWBID board has set up weekly virtual meetings and a WhatsApp group chat, with regular updates sent to businesses.

A weekly email has been sent to local businesses, containing the latest information and advice from the government.

“There has been good interaction and sharing by businesses,” Louise said.

She added: “We set up a community website dedicated to Saffron Walden at the beginning of lockdown, sharing practical and useful information with businesses and the wider community. We’ve been speaking to businesses remotely and featuring them on our social media channels, which are growing daily.

“Now we are preparing an ‘Open for business’ pack for businesses and providing hand sanitiser stations around the town. We are in discussions with the district and town councils regarding preparing for the town to be open again.”

Following the government’s announcement that estate agents can resume their house sales and property viewings, Louise expressed her delight at the fact the businesses are slowly getting back on their feet. However, she highlighted that the safety of the community will be key.

She also talked about the unshaken support given to local businesses by the people in Saffron Walden.

“People in Saffron Walden have always been very supportive of local businesses.

“We have no doubt local people will love and support them more than ever as they get back on their feet,” Louise said.

A list of places which are open for business can be found on supportsaffronwalden.co.uk.