Advanced search

Group manager talks about business measures in Saffron Walden as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 May 2020

Top right: Louise Scutt-Richter (Saffron Walden BID manager) holding a video conference with Shara Vickers (BID Chair) , and BID members Faye Bailey, James DeVries, Mike Riccio, Julie Redfern, Ian Hudson, Claire Hunnable and Lesley Elder. Photo: SWBID.

Top right: Louise Scutt-Richter (Saffron Walden BID manager) holding a video conference with Shara Vickers (BID Chair) , and BID members Faye Bailey, James DeVries, Mike Riccio, Julie Redfern, Ian Hudson, Claire Hunnable and Lesley Elder. Photo: SWBID.

SWBID

Businesses in Saffron Walden are working hard to reopen at the right time and put measures in place to keep everyone safe.

According to Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (SWBID), an organisation focusing on local businesses, measures have been and are being taken to keep both staff and customers safe.

These include screens, hand sanitisers, queueing and social distancing measures.

Louise Scutt-Richter, Saffron Walden BID Manager, said: “We’ve seen a lot of ingenuity amongst Saffron Walden businesses as they’ve innovated and adapted to serve our community during lockdown.

“Businesses have done more door-to-door deliveries, created brand new products and offered tutorials online.”

The SWBID board has set up weekly virtual meetings and a WhatsApp group chat, with regular updates sent to businesses.

A weekly email has been sent to local businesses, containing the latest information and advice from the government.

“There has been good interaction and sharing by businesses,” Louise said.

She added: “We set up a community website dedicated to Saffron Walden at the beginning of lockdown, sharing practical and useful information with businesses and the wider community. We’ve been speaking to businesses remotely and featuring them on our social media channels, which are growing daily.

“Now we are preparing an ‘Open for business’ pack for businesses and providing hand sanitiser stations around the town. We are in discussions with the district and town councils regarding preparing for the town to be open again.”

Following the government’s announcement that estate agents can resume their house sales and property viewings, Louise expressed her delight at the fact the businesses are slowly getting back on their feet. However, she highlighted that the safety of the community will be key.

She also talked about the unshaken support given to local businesses by the people in Saffron Walden.

“People in Saffron Walden have always been very supportive of local businesses.

“We have no doubt local people will love and support them more than ever as they get back on their feet,” Louise said.

A list of places which are open for business can be found on supportsaffronwalden.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Farewell to Ram, his shop in Saffron Walden had a corner in people’s hearts

Ram and his wife Gita. Picture SUPPLIED

“It’s now or never” - three weeks left to save Saffron Walden pub

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

New tool reveals stark differences in general election candidates’ spending

Left to right: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Four buildings approved by town council on one environmental condition

Councillor Richard Freeman

Coronavirus: how can businesses keep going and find hope preparing for the future?

Since the lockdown many businesses have had to close their doors - what have some been doing to keep things going? Image: Saffron Walden Business Improvement District

Most Read

Farewell to Ram, his shop in Saffron Walden had a corner in people’s hearts

Ram and his wife Gita. Picture SUPPLIED

“It’s now or never” - three weeks left to save Saffron Walden pub

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

New tool reveals stark differences in general election candidates’ spending

Left to right: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Four buildings approved by town council on one environmental condition

Councillor Richard Freeman

Coronavirus: how can businesses keep going and find hope preparing for the future?

Since the lockdown many businesses have had to close their doors - what have some been doing to keep things going? Image: Saffron Walden Business Improvement District

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Group manager talks about business measures in Saffron Walden as lockdown eases

Top right: Louise Scutt-Richter (Saffron Walden BID manager) holding a video conference with Shara Vickers (BID Chair) , and BID members Faye Bailey, James DeVries, Mike Riccio, Julie Redfern, Ian Hudson, Claire Hunnable and Lesley Elder. Photo: SWBID.

Four buildings approved by town council on one environmental condition

Councillor Richard Freeman

New tool reveals stark differences in general election candidates’ spending

Left to right: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Do you take part in the Thursday night 8pm clap for coronavirus frontline healthcare workers? Look what London Stansted’s control tower did to show their appreciation. Includes VIDEO by Flitch Media

London Stansted Airport's NATS air traffic control tower had images thanking the NHS. Outdoor projection company EMF Technology produced the visual and photographer Paul Hinwood captured the moment. Picture: Flitch Media

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 28

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.
Drive 24