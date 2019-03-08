Advanced search

Group to 'lettuce' know about veganism

PUBLISHED: 08:20 18 October 2019

The Saffron Walden Vegans group is organising their first outreach event in the Market Square on Saturday, October 19 between 10am-1pm.

Visitors will be able to try free samples of plant-based food, such as dairy-free chocolate, plant milks, meat-free sausage rolls and sausages, a range of vegan cheese, muffins and other sweet treats.

Carrie Webb, member, said that visitors 'can find out how they can switch to a vegan lifestyle, which more people are doing for personal health, environmental and animal welfare reasons'.

She said: "Our main aim for this event is to show people how tasty vegan food is and how easy it can be to make the change in their lifestyle. We will be more than happy to answer any questions. There will be leaflets to take away, including recipes.

"Our aim is to tell people the truth, so they can make an informed choice about the food they eat and the purchases they make."

