It’s sew great! More than 30 women have joined the Hadstock Scrubs Posse
PUBLISHED: 12:08 11 May 2020
Over 30 women have joined the Hadstock Scrubs Posse from as far away as London
Women from Elmdon, Ashdon and as far away as Hackney have now joined the Hadstock Scrubs Posse.
Sets of scrubs, all neatly embroidered with sizes and in different colours, have been delivered to hospitals and care homes. There are now more than 30 women sewing scrub, cutting out, overlocking and sewing.
Their latest deliveries were 34 sets to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and 36 sets to Papworth, both hospitals are now on the same site in Cambridge. The Hadstock NHS Scrubs Posse began with five people cutting out and 17 sewing with the plan to help hospitals and care homes.
The group was started by Sonia Villiers who has worked in the fashion industry. Sonia said: “I still had my industrial overlocker and flatbed sewing machine. We are happy to give free scrubs to any local health care professionals.”
In the first two weeks, the group received £1,200 from supporter buying 750 metres of fabric. Email: Soniavilliers@icloud.com
