The Hadstock Scrubs Posse sews scrubs for frontline staff

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 May 2020

Hadstock has a Scrubs Hub

People across the nation are busy sewing scrubs for hospital staff and staff in hospices.

Just like the small boats who rowed out to rescue the stranded soldiers in Dunkirk, the general public is pitching in to help in a crisis.

The Hadstock NHS Scrubs Posse has over 20 members, five people cutting out and 17 sewing.

The group was started just two weeks ago lby Sonia Villiers (pictured) who has worked in the fashion industry.

So far, they have delivered 50 sets of scrubs and bags to Cambridge and Peterborough Health Trust and they are now working up 50 sets to give to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

Sonia said: “In my 20s, I worked in the fashion industry and still have my industrial overlocker and flatbed sewing machine. We are happy to give free scrubs directly to any local health care professionals.”

The group has received £1,200 in donations from Hadstock villagers, which has bought 750 metres of fabric. They are also hoping to give scrubs to St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood and Bottisham Care Home. Anyone in need of scrubs can email: Soniavilliers@icloud.com.

