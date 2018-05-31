Saffron Walden business owners explain how they are looking forward to welcoming customers and what they’ve changed for customer safety as stores set to reopen on Monday as coronavirus lockdown regulations are relaxed
PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 June 2020
Saffron Walden business owners share how they have been getting ready for Monday reopening
Saffron Walden business owners have been getting ready for Monday (June 15) when they can welcome customers back into their stores again.
And as these pictures show, hanging baskets have been delivered, and cleanup and preparation has been taking place.
LINKED STORY: Bunting, flowers and safety measures
Kathy Martin of The Corner Cupboard on King Street, which sells gifts, jewellery and interior accessories, has created a one way system through her store.
Customers will enter on King Street and exit via Cross Street.
A maximum of three customers can be in the shop and she has furloughed her staff on rotation so there will be two members of staff in the shop, not three, at any one time.
There is also a plastic screen at the counter to protect both customers and staff.
The shop will be open from 9.30am to 5pm initially.
“I have removed a couple of units from inside the shop to allow the opening up of a second door in the back showroom as an exit,” she said.
“It gives more space for the customers as well.”
“The response since I have been in the shop has been lovely - people knock on the window and say ‘lovely to see you are opening’.
“I have had a very positive response from a lot of my regular customers and friends, a very positive reaction that we are reopening.”
Kathy said Saffron Walden Business Improvement District had been “incredibly supportive” in assisting the businesses to re-open after the coronavirus lockdown.
Nicola Brooks of Brooks Clothes Agency on Rose and Crown Walk, which sells nearly new designer and high end clothes, will reopen on Tuesday, June 16 and be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.
Nicola said they have a plastic screen at the desk, hand sanitiser and will restrict shoppers to two inside the store at any one time.
“People will be allowed to try things on. We will quarantine clothes afterwards by setting them aside for at least 24 hours.”
She will also allow customers to take items home for up to seven days, and be able to return unwanted items which will then go into the quarantine period.
Nicola added: “Just to be open again will be nice. I’ve been selling online via social media while I have been shut - that’s been quite good.
“I think that will continue.”
Nicola said they will also offer private appointments for shoppers.
“It will be really nice to see our customers. We have some really good loyal customers, regulars, since we opened over 10 years ago and some of them pop in every week, some pop in once a month.
“We have really missed them.”
