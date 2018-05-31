Gallery

Saffron Walden business owners explain how they are looking forward to welcoming customers and what they’ve changed for customer safety as stores set to reopen on Monday as coronavirus lockdown regulations are relaxed

Supplier, Grant Savin helps Julie Redfern of BID to offload the hanging baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Saffron Walden business owners share how they have been getting ready for Monday reopening

Julie Redfern (R) who arranged the order for hanging baskets for Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Julie Redfern (R) who arranged the order for hanging baskets for Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden business owners have been getting ready for Monday (June 15) when they can welcome customers back into their stores again.

And as these pictures show, hanging baskets have been delivered, and cleanup and preparation has been taking place.

Faye and Julie Redfern with the trays of flowers destined for planters around Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Faye and Julie Redfern with the trays of flowers destined for planters around Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Kathy Martin of The Corner Cupboard on King Street, which sells gifts, jewellery and interior accessories, has created a one way system through her store.

Customers will enter on King Street and exit via Cross Street.

A maximum of three customers can be in the shop and she has furloughed her staff on rotation so there will be two members of staff in the shop, not three, at any one time.

Frank Riccio hangs his baskets in Saffron Walden as part of the big spruce up as businesses get ready to reopen on Monday June 15 as coronavirus restrictions are eased. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Frank Riccio hangs his baskets in Saffron Walden as part of the big spruce up as businesses get ready to reopen on Monday June 15 as coronavirus restrictions are eased. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

There is also a plastic screen at the counter to protect both customers and staff.

The shop will be open from 9.30am to 5pm initially.

“I have removed a couple of units from inside the shop to allow the opening up of a second door in the back showroom as an exit,” she said.

“It gives more space for the customers as well.”

Frank Riccio hangs his baskets with help from his neighbours at The Grill in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Frank Riccio hangs his baskets with help from his neighbours at The Grill in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

“The response since I have been in the shop has been lovely - people knock on the window and say ‘lovely to see you are opening’.

“I have had a very positive response from a lot of my regular customers and friends, a very positive reaction that we are reopening.”

Kathy said Saffron Walden Business Improvement District had been “incredibly supportive” in assisting the businesses to re-open after the coronavirus lockdown.

Nicola Brooks of Brooks Clothes Agency on Rose and Crown Walk, which sells nearly new designer and high end clothes, will reopen on Tuesday, June 16 and be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.

Frank Riccio collecting his baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Frank Riccio collecting his baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Nicola said they have a plastic screen at the desk, hand sanitiser and will restrict shoppers to two inside the store at any one time.

“People will be allowed to try things on. We will quarantine clothes afterwards by setting them aside for at least 24 hours.”

She will also allow customers to take items home for up to seven days, and be able to return unwanted items which will then go into the quarantine period.

Nicola added: “Just to be open again will be nice. I’ve been selling online via social media while I have been shut - that’s been quite good.

Jane Saja places the distancing markers outside her baby clothing shop Storks. Picture Celia Bartlett Photography Jane Saja places the distancing markers outside her baby clothing shop Storks. Picture Celia Bartlett Photography

“I think that will continue.”

Nicola said they will also offer private appointments for shoppers.

“It will be really nice to see our customers. We have some really good loyal customers, regulars, since we opened over 10 years ago and some of them pop in every week, some pop in once a month.

“We have really missed them.”

Jane Saja sweeps out her baby clothing shop Storks in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Jane Saja sweeps out her baby clothing shop Storks in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Michelle brushes away the cobwebs from her lingerie shop during the Saffron Walden big clean-up. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography. Michelle brushes away the cobwebs from her lingerie shop during the Saffron Walden big clean-up. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography.

Mike Riccio gets into the big clean up by refurbing the inside of his salon in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Mike Riccio gets into the big clean up by refurbing the inside of his salon in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Frank Riccio gives a wash and brush up to his doorstep in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Frank Riccio gives a wash and brush up to his doorstep in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Jane Shaw of Craft Days sweeps the street ouside her shop in Saffron Walden during the big clean up. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Jane Shaw of Craft Days sweeps the street ouside her shop in Saffron Walden during the big clean up. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Xenia at Oshe shoes spruces up the window sills in Saffron Walden ahead of reopening. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Xenia at Oshe shoes spruces up the window sills in Saffron Walden ahead of reopening. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Catherine Radley tidies the window of The Toy Box in Saffron Walden ahead of stores reopening from the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Catherine Radley tidies the window of The Toy Box in Saffron Walden ahead of stores reopening from the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Julie Redfern on the big clean up outside the The Beauty Box, Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Julie Redfern on the big clean up outside the The Beauty Box, Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Yasmin Scripps, Natalie Taylor, Sally Parrish and Julie Redfern - the big clean up team outside the The Beauty Box in Saffron Walden...with Sharah Vickers sneaking in for a snap. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Yasmin Scripps, Natalie Taylor, Sally Parrish and Julie Redfern - the big clean up team outside the The Beauty Box in Saffron Walden...with Sharah Vickers sneaking in for a snap. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography