Hare coursers in Saffron Walden cause £4,500 worth of damage in one day

Hare coursers in Saffron Walden smashed 20 metres of fencing to fill in a ditch and make a bridge to gain access to a field.

The incident in London Road on January 11 caused £3,000 worth of damage.

In another location in Saffron Walden, on the same day, suspects broke the lock off a gate to gain entry to land and drove over crops while hare coursing, causing £1,500 worth of damage.

It is not known whether the two incidents are linked.

Other crimes reported in Saffron Walden last week include damage to a marked police car in London Road after an object was thrown at the rear window of the vehicle - the incident happened in the early hours of the morning on January 14.

A woman had her black purse containing cash and cards stolen from her handbag which was on her shoulder while she was in George Street on January 14.

Suspects smashed the rear windscreen of a Ford Focus Estate in Bury Water Lane in Newport on January 14 and stole a quantity of tools.

Between January 14-15, suspects gained entry to an farm building in Radwinter Road in Saffron Walden and stole a Ford Granada 2.2 - the keys were taken from a tool box which was in one of the buildings.

A black Land Rover Discovery was stolen from an address in Littlebury on January 17 and in a separate incident, burglars broke into a property in Cambridge Road on January 18 and stole jewellery and money from a safe in the house.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call the Uttlesford local policing team on 101.