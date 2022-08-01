Harley Davidson club visits café to raise money for air ambulance

The Harley Davidson Essex Chapter had a pit stop at Café Cornell in Saffron Walden while raising money for Essex Air Ambulance.

The Harley Davidson Essex Chapter visited Café Cornell in Saffron Walden - Credit: Enterprise East CIC

Café Cornell, based at Cornell Court, is a community café and training academy which helps empower people facing challenges and barriers to work to gain experience in hospitality and events.

The motorcyclists, who were travelling around Essex to raise money for the air ambulance, spent time with students and let them have their photos taken on the bikes.

Club members also put together a collection towards Café Cornell's charity work, and brought gifts for both students and residents.

A spokeswoman for Enterprise East CIC, which runs the café, said: "We are all so very grateful and had a fabulous time. Thank you to all involved."

For more information on the Harley Davidson Essex Chapter go to http://essexchaptergb.com/index.php, or to learn more about the community café, go to https://www.enterpriseeast.org/



