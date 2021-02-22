Published: 5:00 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM February 22, 2021

The sign is designed to guide people towards the footpath through the gates into the Audley End estate - Credit: Richard Atkinson

It may look like this road sign is pointing walkers in the direction of the road to nowhere but not all is as it seems...

The sign in Hanover Place - next to Abbey Lane - is designed to guide people towards the footpath through the gates into the Audley End estate.

Richard Atkinson, who regularly walks past the sign said: "Apart from Harry Potter and students from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, it might be best not to follow this Saffron Walden footpath sign."

However, an Essex County Council spokesperson said the sign does point in the general direction of travel walkers should go, which is through the gate.

He added: "The reason the sign has to slightly point at the wall is we cannot position the sign closer to the road for safety reasons, so we rely on a general understanding for walkers to travel in the general direction indicated by the sign."

