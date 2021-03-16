News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Six year old's charity bike ride to help families

Author Picture Icon

Roger Brown

Published: 12:00 PM March 16, 2021   
Harry Stratford

Harry Stratford, six, is getting on his bike twice a day before and after school, for charity Young Epilepsy - Credit: Amy Stratford

A schoolboy from Rickling Green is cycling 100 miles to raise money for a charity that supports children like his younger sister who suffer from epilepsy.

Harry Stratford, six, is getting on his bike twice a day before and after school, for Young Epilepsy, an organisation close to his heart as sister Kitty, five, was diagnosed with the condition at 11 months old.

Harry

Harry with his bike - Credit: Amy Stratford

He has already raised more than £1,100 from an initial £250 target.

Their mum Amy Stratford said: "Harry wants to make a difference to other epileptic children and their families by raising some money - we are so proud of him.

"He has been really well supported by friends, family and people at his school, Rickling Primary.

Harry

Harry is raising money for Young Epilepsy - Credit: Amy Stratford

You may also want to watch:

"The money raised could go towards supporting the families of children with epilepsy, go towards educating people about the condition or offering days out."

The donations page is open until the end of May at: 
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Harry-Stratford6
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Uttlesford among the lowest for Covid-19 cases
  2. 2 Share your memories with Royal British Legion, to help mark 100th year
  3. 3 Future housing should provide 'different designs, custom and self-build options'
  1. 4 Essex residents among tens of thousands 'fearful' about dog thefts
  2. 5 Stansted Airport celebrates terminal's 30th birthday
  3. 6 Cycling and walking consultation launched
  4. 7 Barbeque, refreshments and fun activities scheduled for village festival
  5. 8 Unpaid carers urged to come forward for Covid-19 vaccinations  
  6. 9 Nana's generous gift gives Hudson a new liver - and a lot more energy
  7. 10 Healthcare workers Covid-19 experiences are being turned into a documentary
Charity News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Archive image: Terry (Market Manager) Keith & Carl from the town council in Saffron Walden market

Hero Awards for staff who maintain Saffron Walden market

Louise Dunderdale

person
Sasha Bellamy of Saffron Walden on dialysis

Sasha shares her story to help others, for World Kidney Day

Louise Dunderdale

person
RA Butler Academy pupils in Saffron Walden were pleased to be back at school

Education News

'Better than Christmas' - pupils go back to school

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Julie Redfern, deputy chair of Saffron Walden BID, and Shara Vickers, the chair of Saffron Walden BID, on a video call discussing the Chancellor's Budget and how it will impact businesses in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden BID responds to Chancellor's 2021 Budget

Louise Dunderdale

person