Published: 12:00 PM March 16, 2021

Harry Stratford, six, is getting on his bike twice a day before and after school, for charity Young Epilepsy - Credit: Amy Stratford

A schoolboy from Rickling Green is cycling 100 miles to raise money for a charity that supports children like his younger sister who suffer from epilepsy.

Harry Stratford, six, is getting on his bike twice a day before and after school, for Young Epilepsy, an organisation close to his heart as sister Kitty, five, was diagnosed with the condition at 11 months old.

Harry with his bike - Credit: Amy Stratford

He has already raised more than £1,100 from an initial £250 target.

Their mum Amy Stratford said: "Harry wants to make a difference to other epileptic children and their families by raising some money - we are so proud of him.

"He has been really well supported by friends, family and people at his school, Rickling Primary.

Harry is raising money for Young Epilepsy - Credit: Amy Stratford

"The money raised could go towards supporting the families of children with epilepsy, go towards educating people about the condition or offering days out."

The donations page is open until the end of May at:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Harry-Stratford6

