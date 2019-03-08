Has EU referendum changed the way we view politics? Debate will aim to find out

The impact of voting 'remain' or 'leave' on UK politics will be the topic for debate at the next meeting of the Richard Austen Butler Society.

The debate will take place on September 4, from 7.30pm, followed by an informal pizza dinner will take place at Hart's Books, in Saffron Walden.

The event aims to improve the public speaking and debating abilities of the society's members.

Society member Hector Marchetti Urena, 27, is a parliamentary assistant who has lived in Saffron Walden for 25 years. He said that the debate would be on "whether having voted remain or leave in the 2016 EU Referendum now determines politics more than voting for particular political parties, and what effects Brexit may be having on our electoral system."

He added: "We believe that debates are an exciting way to get people interested in topical issues. By inviting high-profile guests, our attendees have opportunities to learn public speaking talents directly from them while engaging with the issue being debated."

The society is also very eager to get more young people involved. They believe that understanding other people's points of view and building arguments in response are vital skills for everyone.

Hector added that debates on Brexit in particular are of constant importance to the locals in the area.

He said: "The purpose of our debate is not to argue for or against Brexit itself, but to look at what effects it is having on our electoral politics.

"We believe this is an emerging area for discussion given the rise of the Brexit Party and Change UK."

He added that people should still be debating about Brexit despite the prolonged civil and political debates that have been happening for the past three years. This is because Brexit is still unresolved and "it will have significant opportunities and challenges for British politics during the years to come".

The event will feature Zoe Hodge, research fellow at Radix, the think tank for the 'radical centre', and Roger Evans, former deputy mayor of London.

The Rab Butler Society is a non-partisan and voluntary association. It tries to regularly hold events in Saffron Walden, but is also considering expanding to areas such as Dunmow and Stansted.

Tickets for this event can be found on Eventbrite. You can choose to attend as a guest or as a member. You can also choose whether you would like to attend both the debate and the dinner or only the debate. For updates on the Rab Butler Society, you can follow @RABDebating on both Facebook and Twitter.