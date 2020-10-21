St Clare Hospice is hosting Light up a Life memorial services in December

St Clare Hospice will host five ticketed Light Up A Life memorial services this December giving families the opportunity to remember lost loved ones.

The charity is closely monitoring Government guidelines and will be following all current regulations on hosting these outdoor services.

The annual services at Hastingwood normally have live musical performances and singing. However this year they will be held in the hospice grounds with recorded music and limited numbers.

The hospice’s Book of Remembrance will be available online via the St Clare website.

Sarah Thompson, St Clare Hospice CEO, said: “This year, more than ever, we know our local communities need a special way to remember their loved ones.

“We will also be pre-recording a service video so that those who will not be able to join us in person are still able to participate and take some time out to remember their loved ones this December with a heartfelt and uplifting service.”

Services are free to attend and open to everyone, not only the families St Clare has helped, but all local people, whatever their faith.

Services will take place on Tuesday December 15, Wednesday December 16, Thursday December 17, and Saturday December 19 at 6.30pm, and on Saturday December 19 at 4.30pm.

Visit stclarehospice.org.uk/light-up-a-life, call 01279 773750 or email light@stclarehospice.org.uk