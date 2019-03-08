Advanced search

Head 'disappointed' as new inspection report finds failings at Takeley independent school

PUBLISHED: 08:11 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 16 August 2019

The Christian School in Takeley. Picture: GOOGLE

Leaders at an independent school in Takeley are not "actively promoting the wellbeing of pupils", while trustees are unable to hold leaders properly to account, according to an Ofsted report.

Standards at the Christian School, which charges annual fees of up to £6,012, have fallen since an inspection in February this year, with several issues highlighted, including weaknesses in safeguarding records, and appropriate action not being taken to reduce identified health and safety risks, according to an Ofsted report published on July 18, following an inspection in June.

The school was rated as "requires improvement" in December 2017, where it was also found the establishment did not meet all independent school standards. However, a progress monitoring inspection at the school in February found that significant improvements had been made with most of the independent school standards then being met.

In its July report, however, the independent school standards for the welfare, and health and safety of pupils were no longer being met.

The report reads: "Leaders are not actively promoting the wellbeing of pupils. There are weaknesses in safeguarding records and in how concerns are followed up, and appropriate actions are not taken to reduce identified health and safety risk."

While risks are assessed, they are not always "appropriately addressed". The inspector found leaders were unsure which items of equipment should have been subject to electrical testing or when it had been done.

The school's trustees were also criticised in the report, which said: "Trustees lack a strategic understanding of the impact of the school's work. The information they receive about the progress that pupils are making is difficult to interpret. Trustees do not understand it. They are not able to hold leaders properly to account."

The school's head teacher, Marc Emlyn Humphries, said in response to the report: "The report is disappointing. We have been working hard with Essex Safeguarding Board so that we are ready for September. Governance of the school has also been further strengthened and the outcomes of the Ofsted report taken on board so moving forward we can evidence our fulfilling of the independent school standards in this area. Health and safety is a priority and the electrical safety checks were completed and thoroughly documented in the normal schedule in July."

