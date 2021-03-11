Published: 5:00 PM March 11, 2021

A doctor from Addenbrooke’s Hospital has been named as one of 20 doctors, nurses and researchers recognised for their life-saving work and "tireless fight" against the Covid pandemic.

Consultant in infectious diseases, Dr Effrossyni Gkrania-Klotsas is part of a team from CUH and the University of Cambridge developing artificial intelligence algorithms to help doctors decide what action to take on the front-line, before patients reach a critical stage.

She believes AI will result in improved patient triage and opportunities for research into personalised medicine, with the right treatment, given at the right time to more patients.

Effrossyni is the Clinical Research Network lead for infectious diseases for the East of England.

She is also the local co-principal investigator for the over-arching Covid -19 RECOVERY trial and ISARIC study, and a collaborator in two more Covid-19 epidemiology studies.

You may also want to watch:

Effrossyni is also a member of the Medical Research Council Biostatistics Unit and the MRC Epidemiology Unit.

Effrossyni was singled out in the Greek Top Women Awards 2021, during International Women’s Day.

The awards are run by the Greek International Women Awards committee with the websites www.eirinika.gr, www.madeingreece.news and the Numismatic Museum of Greece. The websites were created by Irene Nikolopoulou – a stalwart journalist and presenter on Greek television.

Effrossyni said she was delighted with the honour, but stressed that she was part of a wider team which has made the AI research a success.

“The awards really are a very big thing in Greece and further demonstrate the contribution women are making in all sorts of fields. I feel honoured to be included among them.”

In addition to her work at CUH and MRC, Effrossyni is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, a fellow of St Edmund's college and an associate lecturer of the University of Cambridge.

She has authored and co-authored numerous papers in international peer-reviewed journals and has lectured in international forums and symposia and universities in America, Europe and Asia.