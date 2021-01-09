Published: 10:00 AM January 9, 2021

Psychologists from Anglia Ruskin University will discuss children’s Covid-19 fears and offer practical advice about how parents and carers can help.

The free event takes place online on Thursday, January 14 from 7pm to 8pm.

Building on their own academic research and clinical experience, Dr Sharon Morein, Dr Debora Vasconcelos e Sa and Dr Dora Bernardes will provide examples of the kind of concerns some young people may express, discuss what can be done to help and what should be avoided, and answer questions from the online audience.

Dr Morein, a senior lecturer in Psychology, said: “Concerns and fears about being ill or contaminated, or infecting others, can cause considerable distress as well as lead to excessive washing, cleaning and avoiding everyday situations that the individual perceives to be dangerous.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures there are reports of some fears in young people, and it is common for those with such fears to seek reassurance and help from carers, relatives and friends.

“Carers offer front-line support but can also aggravate the situation by offering excessive assistance and over-assurance, which can be counterproductive in the long-term. Our talk will tackle these issues and offer practical support for anyone experiencing these problems.”

There has been a rise in reports of mental distress amongst people of all ages since the start of the pandemic.

A study from the US published in October found that a sample of young adults showed a rise in washing symptoms, coronavirus-related anxiety, and a considerable increase in fears of being contaminated, as well as behaviours directed towards feeling safer.

The online public event on Thursday January 14 is free but places must be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/helping-your-child-with-contamination-related-concerns-tickets-130574641267