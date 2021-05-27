Published: 12:00 PM May 27, 2021

Practice nurse Bernie Juden is set to retire today (Thursday) after 30 years of service at Gold Street Surgery in Saffron Walden.

Bernie said she will miss her nursing colleagues, the doctors and receptionists and lots of the patients but she will not miss the early starts on dark winter mornings!

She said she will still pop in to say hello, and also help with the Covid immunisation clinics for the next few months.

"I have worked with some lovely colleagues over the years," she said.

Bernie followed a family member into nursing and was trained by the (late) Red de Vries. The pair worked together for many years.

Bernie said the last year of work during the Covid pandemic has been very different, and she has not seen her chronic disease patients as much, and having conversations by telephone has not been the same as seeing people in person.

Bernie's husband has retired, they have bought a caravan and they have a granddaughter to spend time with, so it seemed the right time to retire early.

If she had stayed until August, it would have been 31 years in the role.

Dr Richard Boyce said: "I have worked with Bernie for the past four years and have to say I have rarely found a nurse with such character and competence.

"She often underestimates her own abilities and the positive impact she has on all of her patients and here at Gold Street we are somewhat bereft to think of being without her!

"She is a rare commodity in healthcare and a great example for those less experienced members of our team in terms of how to go the extra mile for patients.

"On behalf of all of those who have worked with her and the patients she has treated I would want to wish her well for her retirement and, selfishly, look forward to seeing her for at least the next few months at the vaccination centre at least if we can persuade her to spend some of those retirement hours with us there!"

Practice Nurse Bernie Juden is retiring from Gold Street Surgery, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo



