Bleed control kits donated in memory of teenager

Six new bleed control kits have been donated to venues in Uttlesford in memory of 19-year-old Liam Taylor, who was fatally stabbed in Writtle in 2020.

Liam's grandmother Julie Taylor visited The Swan in Thaxted, the Tourist Information Centre and The Temeraire in Saffron Walden, the Coach and Horses in Newport, the Kings Arms in Stansted Mountfitchet and Hunter's Meet in Hatfield Heath to donate kits.

She was joined by Essex Police's Uttlesford PCSOs Michael O'Donnell-Smith and Natalie Smith to train the recipients in how to treat someone losing blood.

The kits cost £104 each, and contain gloves, scissors, a foil blanket, a mouthguard for giving CPR, a trauma dressing, a chest seal, a pack bandage and a tourniquet.

Julie said: “These kits need to be no more than three minutes apart in every establishment in the country. They are not just for stab victims, they are for all catastrophic bleeds."